Hacking Sedena revealed how Caro Quintero’s betrayal of the Sinaloa Cartel was forged

By dint of drugs, money and many deaths, Rafael Caro Quintero began to build his own myth and that is how he won an infamous crown: that of “the narco of Narcos”. (DEF file)

In the nine years that Rafael Caro Quintero He was released, before his recapture on July 15 in the Sinaloa mountains, the capo was very active in the Sinaloan underworld leadership.

This was revealed by one of the millions of documents from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) that were leaked by a group of hackers and environmentalists who stole six terabytes of confidential information from the Mexican army and what was called “Guacamaya Leaks”.

The report, titled “Meeting of Caro Quintero in Sinaloa de Leyva and Guasave”, the Sedena reported a secret meeting in which the “Narco de Narcos” took control of the Beltrán Leyva cartel, a drug organization that worked with the Sinaloa Cartel until 2008, the year in which it separated and unleashed a bloody battle against his former associates.

Said meeting, according to the army, took place in 2017 in a hotel in Bacurato, in the municipality of Sinaloa de Leyva, where they literally pointed out that Caro Quintero had “assumed control of the Beltrán Leyva organization”.

Caro Quintero was reapprehended after nine years as a fugitive (Mexican Navy Secretariat via AP)

On January 20 of the same year, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was extradited to New York, which generated uncertainty in the leadership of the cartel due to the power vacuum left behind by the capo.

The report detailed that Caro Quintero established an alliance with Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, commonly known by his nickname “El Chapo” Isidro and apparent heir to the Beltrán Leyva cartel.

With this agreement, consulted by The countryCaro expanded his area of ​​influence and domain to the mountainous area of ​​Sinaloa that borders Chihuahua and is a key point for the cultivation of poppy, marijuana and the installation of laboratories for the production of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

In that year, in addition to “El Chapo Isidro”, they were also listed as leaders of the Beltrán Leyva Avaro Guadalupe Carrillo Fountains, aka “The Lapa”; Jesus Gonzalez Penuelas, alias “The Penuela Chuy”; Ignacio Gonzalez Penuelas and Mario Alberto Lugo Lara, alias “Mario The Pumpkins”

Rafael Caro Quintero, “The drug dealer” (Screenshot interview Process)

Caro Quintero himself assured the journalist Anabel Hernández while he was a fugitive that he no longer had anything to do with the world of drug trafficking for decades, despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office of the Eastern District Court of New York and the department of US Justice accused him of drug trafficking in the period from 1980 to 2018.

However, as stated in the 17-page criminal file 15-cr-00208-FB, filed in the Eastern District Court of New York, Caro Quintero, under the nicknames “Don Rafa” me “The old man” leads the “Caro Quintero Cartel”, with which, according to US authorities, he trafficked multiple tons of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine to said country.

“I am no longer a drug dealer (…) I want to live in peace”, assured the magazine Process.

It was also stated that his organization had security personnel, hired assassins, plaza bosses, transport vehicles, boat crews, pilots and cargo truck drivers, who are in charge of transporting the drug and the profits generated by its sale.

They even listed five drug shipments to the US in 2015: one on February 21, another on February 25, March 5, October 15 and December 24; as well as four other shipments in 2016, allegedly carried out on June 11, in July (without specifying the day), October 6 and December 2. “If he is extradited, if he is found guilty for such an act, he would spend the rest of his life in prison.”, assured the investigative journalist.

The author of books like Emma and the other narco ladies y The traitor: the secret diary of the son of the Mayosaid that thanks to the contacts that Caro Quintero established with officials of the current Mexican administration, he “felt more comfortable, more confident, and it was even commented that he no longer only spent time in the Golden Triangle but also came to to be in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa”.

