‘Hacks’ Co-Creators Ink Warner Bros. TV General Deal

Emmy-nominated Hacks co-creators Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs are extending their courting with Warner Bros. TV.

The couple, and their manufacturing corporate, Paulilu, has signed an unique, multiple-year total deal to create and expand TV content material for the studio whose streaming sibling, HBO Max, distributes the Jean Good comedy.

Aniello and Downs inked with Warners following a aggressive state of affairs through which they had been pursued via a number of different shops. It’s the primary total for Aniello and Downs with Warners after the duo had been up to now housed at Comedy Central.

“We’re extremely joyful to be partnering with the group at WBTVG, as we’ve got lengthy admired the paintings they do. Additionally, we heard they’re giving us the Central Perk set at the lot for our workplaces…? Very cool!” Aniello and Downs mentioned in a joint observation.

The scoop comes as Hacks, which they co-created along Jen Statsky, is nominated for 15 Emmys. The trio scored nominations for remarkable comedy collection and writing for a comedy, with Aniello additionally scoring a point out for her directing paintings at the Common Tv comedy. Statsky, it’s value noting, has had an total handle Common TV relationship again to her time at the studio’s The Just right Position in 2019. She just lately re-upped that deal following the breakout good fortune of Hacks.

Earlier than Hacks, Aniello and Downs wrote, directed and exec produced Comedy Central’s Extensive Town. The duo additionally wrote and produced Sony’s Tough Night time. Downs had on-screen roles in each, whilst Aniello directed the latter. Aniello additionally exec produces Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. In conjunction with Statsky, they function co-showrunners on Hacks, which used to be briefly renewed for a 2nd season after turning into a important breakout. The collection is lately qualified contemporary with a one hundred pc ranking on RottenTomatoes.com.

Aniello and Downs are repped via UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.