Hacktivists Anonymous Disable Minneapolis PD Website – Variety

The web was abuzz late Saturday night time with hypothesis that Anonymous — the decentralized hacker collective — had efficiently disabled the Minneapolis Police Division web site, in retaliation for the homicide of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis PD website, in addition to the Metropolis of Minneapolis’ website, grew to become inaccessible late Saturday, based on a number of person stories.

By early Sunday, the websites had been nonetheless experiencing entry issues, sporadically requiring guests to enter “captchas” verifying they weren’t bots in a front-end hosted by web safety agency Cloudflare — a sign the websites had been experiencing a distributed denial of service (DDoS) assault, designed to render an web service unusable by flooding it with bogus visitors.

The disruption to the Minneapolis municipal websites got here after a Fb web page claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous posted a video on Might 28 warning the Minneapolis PD that it “might be exposing your many crimes to the world” and that “this week’s brutal killing of George Floyd… is merely the tip of the iceberg in an extended listing of high-profile circumstances of wrongful loss of life by the hands of officers in your state.” The video incorporates a determine carrying a Man Fawkes masks and an electronically altered voiceover, that are hallmarks of the group.

The loss of life of Floyd, who was killed Might 25 whereas within the custody of Minneapolis PD, has ignited nationwide protests and rioting. On Friday, former police officer Derek Chauvin, who had kneeled on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.

The chatter about Anonymous’ obvious resurfacing to affix the Black Lives Matter protest within the wake of Floyd’s homicide additionally led “Mr. Robotic” — USA Community’s dystopian hacker drama starring Rami Malek — to develop into a top-trending matter on Twitter within the U.S. via early Sunday. “Mr. Robotic,” which concluded its fourth and remaining season final fall, made direct references to Anonymous through the present’s anarchic hacker community referred to as “fsociety.”

The @LatestAnonNews Twitter account, which claims to be operated by “a number of Anons,” didn’t explicitly take credit score for the outages of the Minneapolis Police Division and metropolis authorities web sites, but it surely retweeted others who steered these had been the results of an assault carried out by the group.