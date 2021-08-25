Had A Excellent Equation With Shahid, Did not Hit It Off With Amrita – Shehnaz Treasury On Ishq Vishk

Actor and influencer Shehnaz Treasury has spoken about her Ishq Vishk co-stars, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Shehnaz has stated that whilst she used to be just right buddies with Shahid on the time and truly were given at the side of him, she didn’t truly get on well with Amrita Rao. The 2003 movie, Ishq Vishk, used to be a well-liked film and marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. His main woman within the movie used to be Amrita Rao and Shehnaz performed a supporting personality.

“We have been just right buddies at the moment. Even if now we’re no longer truly involved. He used to inform me that I were given to be one thing greater than a VJ. I suppose I wasn’t that eager about it. I had this common activity at MTV which I truly loved and I didn’t need to depart that for Bollywood. I had a just right equation with Shahid. I were on digicam, he hadn’t. He used to be totally recent. I suppose after we went to Cape The town, that used to be the primary time he used to be on a aircraft. It used to be a laugh. We truly were given alongside. Amrita and I didn’t truly get on well. That’s the reality,” Shehnaz instructed a number one day by day.

When requested if she would make any adjustments to her personality within the movie, she stated: “I might unquestionably no longer put on the ones touch lenses. Within the film, there’s a line, Neeli neeli aankhon waali kaun hai woh, so the director insisted that I put on touch lenses, after which the make-up artist used to poke them into my eyes. Once I went to do the scene I might see two Shahids, two Amritas. I couldn’t even see obviously as a result of my eyes simply can’t take them… I feel the touch lenses made me blink so much so I didn’t like that after I watched the film nevertheless it labored for the nature as a result of she used to be that roughly a laugh personality.”

Learn Extra – Emraan Hashmi Recollects Giving Himself The “Serial Kisser” Tag And Regretting It later