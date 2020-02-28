Had you forgotten Lola Pearce dated Peter Beale in EastEnders?

There was a blast from the previous for Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) in EastEnders on Thursday 27th February when she was reunited with outdated flame Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson). Sure, we did say outdated flame – if you’d forgotten they even dated it’s as a result of it’s barely been talked about because it occurred.

When buff Ben Hardy was launched as the most recent incarnation of Peter again in 2013 the Beale boy turned an on the spot heart-throb and caught the attention of Billy Mitchell’s gobby long-lost granddaughter, then a teenage tearaway who had come to stay along with her Pops in 2011 having grown up in care.

The unlikely romantic union was Romeo and Juliet territory as their feuding households hardly noticed eye-to-eye, with snobby Ian not relishing the thought of his blue-eyed boy cosying as much as a mouthy Mitchell, who was additionally a single teenage mum to child Lexi born the earlier yr.

It bought fairly critical and Peter even moved in with Lola, however they had been by no means that properly suited and Lo grew nearer to Jay Brown and informed him her high-achieving Beale boyfriend made her really feel like a second class citizen half the time.

Blended indicators led to Jay making an attempt to kiss Lola for the primary time and she or he ended up storming off and getting run over by Ronnie Mitchell (RIP). Not precisely a superb omen for that relationship, however nonetheless…

After Lucy Beale’s stunning homicide in 2014, Lola struggled to assist Peter by the grief he felt for his twin sister and the couple hit the rocks – not helped when Lola spoke to the Walford Gazette concerning the case, and Peter accused her of promoting tales for cash.

The romance rumbled on for a bit however ultimately fizzled out, with Peter drifting again into the arms of ex Lauren Branning and dumping Lola after confessing he kissed the bolshy brunette – and that was that. Peter and Lauren ultimately had child Louie, Lola ricocheted between Jay and Dexter Hartman (bear in mind him?) who she ultimately left Walford with, till returning with Lexi and child daddy Ben Mitchell in April 2019.

She’s now again with Jay, which feels proper, however there’s an sudden growth subsequent week that threatens their future happiness – as she and Jay fear about Ben’s listening to loss after the boat accident, Lola has a bombshell and a few very massive choices to make.

Might tonight’s frisson between Lola and the new-look Peter pave the best way for a love triangle with Jay? Throw a doable shock return from Lauren into the combo and we’ve bought ourselves an explosive storyline…

