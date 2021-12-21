Hades makes history and becomes the first video game with a Hugo Award

These famous science fiction and fantasy accolades have wanted to distinguish the industry for the first time.

Congratulations to Supergiant Games for Hades continues. The American development team was distinguished a few days ago at the Hugo Awards, a set of awards given annually to the best works of science fiction and fantasy that this year has wanted to open up to video games for the first time.

Greg Kasavin, creative director of Supergiant Games, thanked on Twitter for the distinction and encouraged the organization of the Hugo Awards to continue dedicating a space to the “incredible work” that is being done in the world of video games in the coming years. It should be noted that this award has not come to stay, but rather as an act of special dedication to 2020 where, due to the pandemic, more than ever was played.

And what other titles was Hades competing with? The dungeon exploration roguelike prevailed in a shortlist where Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Blaseball, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Spiritfarer and The Last Of Us: Part II were also nominated.

One more prize for Hades

Hades was one of the most awarded video games of 2020, prevailing in the category of best independent game and best action game at The Game Awards 2020, where it was also nominated for the GOTY. It was also named Best Release of the Year at the Bafta Games Awards and the DICE Game Awards. In addition, it is one of the highest rated games on PS5 and Xbox Series.

In the analysis of Hades published on the pages of 3DJuegos, Carlos Gallego valued the roguelike as a video game that you cannot miss if you like the genre. “The experience invites you to be replayed over and over again, making your narrative exercise an element worthy of being explored and further developed in the future by Supergiant Games,” added the co-writer.

