Hades wins GOTY award at GDC 2021, even supposing he isn’t the one giant winner

Hades gained the Sport of the Yr award on the 2021 Sport Developer Selection gala.

The awards rite, which is a part of the Sport Builders Convention (GDC), venerated the roguelike impressed by way of Greek mythology from Supergiant Video games along with his major prize. As well as, Hades additionally won the award for Very best Audio and Very best Design.

Whilst Hades took the GOTY award, Ghost of Tsushima took house the Target audience Award in addition to the Very best Visible Artwork award. With two or extra prizes every, they had been probably the most embellished video games of the display.

Different awards got to the creators of Phasmophobia, Kinetic Video games, Naughty Canine, Valve, and Media Molecule. You’ll see the whole checklist of awards and winners beneath.

Very best Audio: Hades (Supergiant Video games)

Hades (Supergiant Video games) Very best Debut: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Video games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Video games) Very best Design: Hades (Supergiant Video games)

Hades (Supergiant Video games) Very best Cell Sport: Genshin Have an effect on (miHoYo)

Genshin Have an effect on (miHoYo) Innovation Award: Goals (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Leisure)

Goals (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Leisure) Very best Narrative: The Ultimate of Us – Parte 2 (Naughty Canine / Sony Interactive Leisure)

The Ultimate of Us – Parte 2 (Naughty Canine / Sony Interactive Leisure) Very best Generation: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Sport Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Sport Studios) Very best Visible Artwork: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Leisure)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Leisure) Very best Digital Truth / Augmented Truth Sport: Part-Lifestyles: Alyx (Valve)

Part-Lifestyles: Alyx (Valve) Target audience Award: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Leisure)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Leisure) Sport of the Yr: Hades (Supergiant Video games)

Hades (Supergiant Video games) Pioneer Award: Tom Fulp (Newgrounds writer)

Tom Fulp (Newgrounds writer) Premio Lifetime Fulfillment Award: Laralyn McWilliams (28-year business veteran and artistic director of the MMO Loose Geographical regions)

Hades has swept awards ceremonies since its complete release in 2020. In reality, it has since gained the Sport of the Yr award on the Gayming Awards, SXSW 2021, BAFTA and DICE Awards When you’ve got now not performed it but, take into account that it’s to be had for PC and Transfer, with the exception of coming to PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Collection X | S and Xbox One subsequent August 13, 2021. As well as, it is going to be to be had on Sport Go from day one.