HAF Adds Works in Progress to Online Film Project Market – Variety

The Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Discussion board (HAF) has unveiled 22 function initiatives shortlisted for its Work-in-Progress Program. The mission will happen completely on-line, operating Aug. 26-28, 2020 in parallel with this yr’s digital HAF and FilMart Online.

Manufacturing of all of the shortlisted initiatives has been accomplished or is close to completion. They embody ten fictions and 12 documentaries.

The fiction section consists of 4 movies from mainland China: Zhou Ziyang’s “Wuhai,” a few married man dealing with monetary difficulties; documentary filmmaker Qiu Jiongjiong’s first fiction function, “The Neo-New Adventures,” telling the lifetime of the 20th century’s high clown actor of southern Sichuan and his underworld journey to the Ghost Metropolis after loss of life; “Summer season Blur,” the primary function of Han Shuai, is a coming-of-age story a few 13-year-old lady; and Niu Xiaoyu’s “Virgin Blue,” a few lady trapped in her grandmother’s recollections.

The Hong Kong contingent consists of “Drifting,” about homeless folks, by Jun Li, who debuted final yr with “Tracey.” Different standouts embody: Indian-born director Prasun Chatterjee’s “Two Pals” (aka “Dostojee”) is the story of friendship between a pair of eight-year-old boys belonging to two warring spiritual communities, and which additionally seems in the ‘Goes to Cannes’ part of this week’s Cannes Market; and Adolfo Alix Jr.’s “The Double,” a cycle of violence and retribution, derived from Dante’s “Divine Comedy.”

The documentary part consists of: Ha Le Diem’s “Kids of the Mist,” set in North Vietnam, seems at a Hmong lady as she walks the skinny line between childhood and changing into an grownup; and “Kith and Kin,” in which director Waraluck Hiransrettawat observes the breakdown of a Chinese language-Thai household over the relocation of their ancestral grave.

HAF will later announce the sensible particulars of how to entry the HAF mission market and the WIP part.