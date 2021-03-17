HAF: Ogigami Naoko Seeking Path to Healing Through ‘Blind Forest’

Japanese writer-director Ogigami Naoko has a monitor document of making delicate, emotionally-healing dramas which can be critical sufficient to seize pageant consideration, however that are spirited sufficient to additionally obtain industrial releases.

Her subsequent mission, “Blind Forest,” being pitched on the Hong Kong – Asia Movie Financing Discussion board (HAF), is unlikely to stray removed from that monitor.

Most of the director’s earlier works (“Glasses” “Shut Knit” “Yoshino’s Barber Store”) contain the culture-clashing arrival of a stranger and their route to eventual lodging.

The story in “Blind Forest” focuses on girls in an establishment (no prizes for guessing what sort) who’re busily engaged on creating Braille texts for blind readers. Whereas most Braille books nowadays are printed by particular machines, the ladies are doing it the labor-intensive, old school method, with a needle. When a youthful blind girl joins the group she reveals her particular skill to see into the previous. The unseeing newcomer discerns that the residents have all dedicated homicide, and finally comes to perceive their motivations.

“Within the novel ‘A Handbook for Cleansing Ladies’ by Lucia Berlin, there was an outline of a blind previous girl studying a Braille newspaper on the bus. That picture caught with me and I made a decision to begin writing a narrative about girls and Braille,” Ogigami tells Selection explaining the origin of the fictional narrative.

“Braille is just utilized by a small minority of individuals, but translating into Braille is a painstaking course of completed by volunteers. It’s (an act of) ‘love.’ I created this story to depict the guide course of of making Braille textual content as a type of salvation for the previous criminals, of therapeutic for his or her previous wounds.”

“Once I write a narrative, I at all times take into consideration the principle character’s solitude. I believe that has at all times been the theme of my movies,” she says.

Ogigami says that Japan has a lot to replicate on. “It has been ten years since we had huge earthquake and Tsunami. 12 months by 12 months, as I become older, I can’t cease eager about loss of life. I would love to attempt to make this new movie about girls who’re deep in grief,” Ogigami says.

Getting it on display screen is anticipated to value $1.25 million, in accordance to HAF. “I hope I can discover sufficient funds, make the movie, take it to movie festivals and distribute it everywhere in the world,” Ogigami says. Some $200,000 of that whole is already in place and she will be able to depend on the backing of FujiTV, certainly one of Japan’s greatest movie and TV companies, as her producer.