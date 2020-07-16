HaHa And Byul Celebrate Their Daughter’s 1st Birthday With Messages And Photos

HaHa and Byul are celebrating the primary birthday of their daughter Tune!

After getting married in 2012, Byul and HaHa had their first son Dream in 2013 and their second son Soul in 2017. Their daughter Tune was born on July 15, 2019.

On her birthday this yr, HaHa posted cute images of her on Instagram. He wrote:

Our princess circle~ Our youngest, princess circle~~ Tune~!! I sincerely want you a contented birthday! Your dad ought to have been there in the present day… I couldn’t be there with you as a result of I used to be busy filming.. I’m so sorry.. I’m additionally sorry that we’ve given you this world the place everybody has to put on masks.. Thanks for not solely sporting one but in addition brightly smiling… I had a extremely exhausting time throughout the 2020 holidays.. You had a fever of over 40 levels and I held you in my arms and ran to the hospital in the course of the night time, and I made a vow!! I mentioned I’ll at all times persevere, it doesn’t matter what problem and hardship comes… Thanks for rising up so superbly. I’m a idiot, at all times making errors, and imperfect, however to you I’m going to be a dad who’s cool, good, and at all times overflowing with love in direction of you, our princess circle… I like you, I like you, I like you.. You don’t must be good at learning, so simply develop up completely happy and wholesome! My daughter! I’m sorry and thanks! I like you.

He additionally shared his love and joked within the hashtags, “For those who’re good at learning, then thanks.”

Byul replied to his submit to say, “Hehehe Tune, completely happy birthday. Please develop up shortly and turn into my proper arm.. He’ll take heed to what you say. Let’s get your dad to give up ingesting.. Hahahahahahahahahahaha.”

On her personal Instagram, Byul posted what she described as their first couple images in a very long time on her Instagram, which had been taken at Tune’s party. She wrote within the hashtags, “We’ve labored exhausting up to now yr. To be sincere, extra so me. I did loads. Hahaha.”

Byul additionally shared her birthday needs for her daughter with a photograph in her Instagram tales.

Completely satisfied birthday, Tune!

