HaHa Becomes Narrator For “The Return Of Superman”

HaHa is lending his voice to “The Return of Superman”!

On January 1, KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” shared that HaHa can be collaborating within the present’s narration beginning with the January 3 broadcast. The information comes after stories that earlier narrator Do Kyung Wan has submitted his resignation letter to KBS.

“The Return of Superman” is a well-liked actuality present that options movie star fathers caring for their kids on their very own.

As a father to a few kids, HaHa might discover it straightforward to narrate to the “superman” dads on the present. HaHa married singer Byul in 2012, and their son Dream was born in 2013, son Soul was born in 2017, and daughter Track was born in 2019.

He’ll be teaming up for the narration with present narrator So Yoo Jin, who additionally has three kids of her personal. The pair already know one another since So Yoo Jin is shut associates with HaHa’s spouse Byul, so many followers are curious to see their chemistry as narrators.

“The Return of Superman” subsequent airs on January 3 at 9:15 p.m. KST.

