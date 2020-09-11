Haim Saban to Hold Fundraiser for Joe Biden

Haim Saban, the media billionaire who’s a fixture in Democratic Celebration fundraising, is organizing a $500,000-per-person fundraiser for Joe Biden subsequent Monday.

Saban has lengthy mentioned he’s “a one-issue man, and my difficulty is Israel.” In a press release supporting Biden, Saban mentioned the previous vice chairman will “be sure that the robust, bipartisan alliance between the U.S. and Israel stays unshakeable.”

“This alliance is important to our American pursuits, one thing Joe articulated greatest when he mentioned: ‘If there weren’t an Israel, we might have to invent one to make sure that our pursuits had been preserved,’” Saban mentioned. “I’m assured that Joe is the suitable chief to make actual progress for People and our worldwide companions, and urge our social gathering to unite in his assist.”

Like all fundraisers within the COVID period, the occasion will likely be held just about. Will probably be hosted by Saban and his spouse, Cheryl. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Home Intelligence Committee, will likely be among the many members, in accordance to an individual acquainted with the occasion.

Saban stayed out of the Democratic major, making his first donation to Biden’s marketing campaign in Might, after Biden had sewn up the nomination. He instructed The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that he had a “profound dislike” for Sen. Bernie Sanders, calling him a “communist” who believes that “each billionaire is a criminal.”

Saban hosted a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Marketing campaign Committee at his Beverly Hills dwelling final November. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Home Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries attended the occasion.

“I’m happy to see so many Democrats coming collectively in assist of Vice President Joe Biden, and I’m proud to endorse him for President,” Saban mentioned within the assertion. “Joe is a confirmed chief who has the expertise, imaginative and prescient and coronary heart to unify our nation on this hyper-partisan time.”

Saban heads the Saban Capital Group, and introduced final 12 months that he was investing $500 million to launch a file label, Saban Music Group.