‘Hair Love’ Creator Matthew Cherry Inks First-Look Deal With WBTVG – Variety

Matthew Cherry has signed a first-look growth cope with Warner Bros. Tv Group.

Cherry is finest identified for his Academy Award-winning venture “Hair Love,” an animated brief movie about an African-American father making an attempt to do his daughter’s hair for the primary time.

Underneath phrases of the multi-year deal, Cherry will develop new tv programming for all platforms, together with cable and streaming. He’ll produce the long run collection by way of his firm, Cherry Lane Productions, in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv, Warner Horizon Scripted Tv, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content material, relying on the platform. Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Distribution will distribute the collection exterior the U.S.

“I’m past excited to be becoming a member of the Warner Bros. Tv household on this thrilling new capability,” Cherry mentioned. “It’s an essential time to be a Black inventive working on this trade, and I sit up for creating impactful tasks and partnering with different proficient marginalized voices in our neighborhood.”

His first function movie, “The Final Fall,” debuted on the South by Southwest Movie Competition in 2012. His follow-up function, “9 Rides,” which was shot fully with an iPhone 6s, premiered at SXSW in 2016. Cherry’s further tv credit embrace directing episodes of “Black-ish,” “Blended-ish,” “The Unicorn,” “Saved by the Bell” and “The Final O.G.,” in addition to writing and directing the net collection “Nearly 30” and “Nearly Dwelling.”

Cherry started his leisure profession in 2007, after enjoying extensive receiver within the Nationwide Soccer League. He’s repped by ICM, Blue Key Administration, and The Legislation Places of work of R. Vaughn Gill