Haiti’s unusual measure to start the Concacaf pre-Olympic: a defender in goal

The numerical disadvantage favored the Honduran team at minute 14 (Photo: Galo Cañas /quartzcuro.com)

On the second day of activities of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament, Haiti faced Honduras to inaugurate group B matches. However, the meeting had a peculiar beginning, since the Caribbean team failed to complete its eleven regulation field players. For that reason, they had to use a defender to protect the bow, in the absence of the official porters.

During the formal ceremony, both teams formed in the middle of the pitch. On the one hand, dressed in white, were the 11 players of the Honduras national team, in the center, the refereeing body made up of four judges and, next to them, the 10 players who jumped onto the field without having done the necessary warm-up exercises.

However, also highlighted the presence of a player with red shorts, like the rest of his companions, although labeled with the number 3. Unlike the nine, She was wearing a phosphorescent green T-shirt and socks. Era Odilón Jerome who, in the absence of his three goalkeepers, he had to give up his position as a defender and put on his gloves to stop the shots.

Lineup presented by Haiti at the start of the match (Photo: Twitter @ History_LigaMX)

Beyond the ceremony, the problems in the Haitian team began to be present in the days before the official start. Since the arrival of the participants in the country, some of them experienced problems with documentation. Another factor against was the late application of the SARS-CoV-2 virus detection tests in coaching staff and juveniles. All this was reported by Concacaf in a statement.

Part of the delegation arrived late to Mexican territory, which is why the regulatory procedures were delayed. The three archers summoned were part of that group, that is, Marc Florestal, Alexandre Pierre and Alan Jerome. The first of them has had paperwork problems, while the other two experienced delays with the result of PCR tests, reason that prevented them from arriving with the ten players in order to the debut of their selection.

The final score was 3-0 for Honduras (Photo: Galo Cañas /quartzcuro.com)

Another of the vicissitudes that the coach had to deal with Web Princess was the Breaking down from one of the players with the most expectations on his shoulders. Christopher attys, a player born in France and with a football career forged in the European style, denied the call a few days before kickoff. Thus, the strategist called Clifford Thomas to fill that spot.

Attys caused excitement among the press and fans of the Antillean island. Your letter belongs to the Milan International and is considered one of the promises of the team. However, in recent days, he was informed about his loan to the Spal Ferrara team, which plays in Serie B, that is to say, the silver division of Italian football. According to local reports, that would have been the reason for the sudden decision.

All this led to the coaching staff arriving at the Jalisco stadium time after schedule and with the challenge of improvising a painting with the available elements. Thanks to the decision to wait until the last minute for the integration of other players, the youths could not carry out previous warm-up exercises on the pitch.

During the game, the 11 players from Haiti were completed (Photo: Galo Cañas /quartzcuro.com)

The haste in the procedures, as well as the planning, was quickly reflected on the scoreboard. Just at minute 14, the Honduran Darixon Vuelta opened the scoring by way of the penalty. Four minutes later, Edwin Rodríguez put the lead 2-0 and the game was ended at minute 38, with a double from Vuelta.

During the game, other players were able to join, including goalkeeper Alan Jerome, after receiving the negative result of your health test. The final score was 3-0 in favor of Honduras, which puts the Haitian team at a disadvantage, although they will seek to overcome before the teams of Canada and El Salvador with a full roster.

