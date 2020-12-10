Haj 2021 Latest News: Last date for submission of application form for Haj pilgrimage extended by one month.

Haj pilgrim news: The last date for submission of application form for Haj 2021 Haj 2021 has been extended till 10 January 2021. And now it has been extended till 10 January 2021. The Hajj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021 and the entire Hajj process is being conducted as required. The National-International Protocol guidelines will be strictly enforced during Haj 2021 due to the situation of the Corona epidemic. Also Read – Haj 2021: Know every detail related to Haj pilgrimage, apply till this date …

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the last date for submission of application forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till 10 January 2021. Estimated points-wise estimated cost towards Haj pilgrims has also been reduced. Naqvi was addressing a press conference after presiding over a meeting of the Haj Committee of India at Haj House in Mumbai today. Also Read – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will team up with Imran Khan against Corona

Central Naqvi said that today, ie 10 December 2020 was the last date for submission of applications for Haj 2021 and now it has been extended till 10 January 2021. So far, more than 40,000 applications have been received for Haj 2021. Now, more than 500 applications are included under women without “Mehram” category. More than 2100 women without the “Mehram” (male partner) category applied for Haj 2020.

These women will go to Haj 2021, because the application they have submitted for Haj 2020 is also valid for Haj 2021. Apart from this, new forms are also being accepted from women, who want to perform Haj 2021 without “Mehram”. All women in the “Bina Mehram” category will be exempted from the lottery system. People are applying online, offline and through Haj Mobile App.

The Central stated that after extensive deliberations on the embellishments and response received from Saudi Arabia; Estimated points-wise estimated cost towards Haj pilgrims has been reduced.

The estimated cost of Haj pilgrim after the deduction is about Rs. 3, 3000 / – for Ahmedabad and Mumbai; For Bangalore, Lucknow, Delhi and Hyderabad embarkation points, approximately Rs. 3,50,000, about Rs.3,60,000 for Cochin and Srinagar, about Rs.3,70,000 for Kolkata Embraction Point and about Rs.4 lakh for Guwahati Embarkation Point

Central Naqvi said that Hajj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021 and the entire Hajj process is being conducted as required. Naqvi said that the national-international protocol guidelines will be strictly implemented during Haj 2021 due to the state of the epidemic. In order to ensure the health and welfare of the people in India and Saudi Arabia, it is necessary to follow the guidelines issued by the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India in the wake of the corona epidemic.

Union Naqvi said that the process of Haj 2021 has been chalked out after consultations between Union Minority Affairs, Health, Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Ministry. The Haj Committee of India, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and other agencies took into account all aspects of the epidemic-related challenges.

Naqvi said that Haj 2021 has been arranged with special norms, rules and regulations, eligibility criteria, age restrictions, health and fitness requirements and other relevant conditions of the Saudi Arabian government amidst the core 20 epidemic. In view of the epidemic, the entire Haj pilgrimage process has been carried out with significant changes. These include accommodation in India and Saudi Arabia, length of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities.

All necessary guidelines for Hajj 2021 will be strictly implemented amidst the Saudi Arabian government’s epidemic situation. The age criteria for performing Haj can be changed due to Corona epidemic. Each pilgrim must undergo the Corona Test 72 hours before the Hajj trip according to the prevailing international air travel protocol. Each pilgrim must present a PCR test certificate issued by a recognized lab with a negative prior to travel to Saudi Arabia.

In view of the epidemic situation received from Air India and other agencies, the Haj embarkation point point has been reduced to 10. for Haj 2021. Earlier, there were 21 Haj embarkation points across the country. For Haj 2021, there are 10 embarkation points – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar.

The costal points of Ahmedabad will cover the entire Gujarat. Bengaluru will cover the entire Karnataka; Cochin (Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar); Delhi (Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh; Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Western District of Uttar Pradesh); Guwahati (Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland); Kolkata (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar); Lucknow (all parts of Uttar Pradesh except western parts); Mumbai (Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli) and Srinagar embankment points will cover Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh-Kargil.