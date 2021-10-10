Haj procedure might be 100% virtual in India in 2022, on-line reserving middle began

Mumbai: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi mentioned that all of the Haj procedure in India might be 100% virtual in 2022. Naqvi inaugurated the net reserving middle at Haj Space in Mumbai and later in a observation mentioned that the biggest choice of Haj pilgrims are despatched from India after Indonesia. He mentioned that Hajj may just now not be carried out in 2020 and this 12 months because of Kovid-19 and the verdict taken by way of the Saudi Arabian govt in view of the worldwide pandemic.Additionally Learn – VIDEO: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan tied Rakhi to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, mentioned – making brother-sister love

The announcement of Haj 2022 might be made within the Haj evaluate assembly to be held in New Delhi on October 21 after consultations with more than a few involved departments, the observation mentioned. Officers from the Ministries of Minorities, Ministry of Exterior Affairs, Well being and Civil Aviation, Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Consul Common of India in Jeddah and different senior officers might be provide within the Haj evaluate assembly to be held within the nationwide capital.

He mentioned that particular coaching has been organized for Haj pilgrims in India and Saudi Arabia for Haj 2022 with reference to Kovid-19 protocol and well being and hygiene. The minister mentioned, "All of the technique of Haj 2022 in India might be 100% virtual." Naqvi mentioned that greater than 700 girls had carried out for Haj in 2021 with out 'Mehram' (male better half) and round 2,100 girls had carried out in the similar class in 2020. In the event that they wish to pass on Haj pilgrimage, then their packages might be legitimate for 2022 as neatly. The minister mentioned the arrangements for Haj 2022 in a gathering with senior officers of the Haj Committee of India right here on Saturday.