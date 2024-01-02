Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Fans can’t wait for Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445 to come out. This is a famous sports novel that has been captivating readers since 1989. So far, the story has released 1445 chapters, solidifying its position as one of Japan’s longest-running manga stories.

Hajime No Ippo, a comic series, follows the journey of Ippo Makunouchi, a high school student who finds inspiration to become a professional boxer from Mamoru Takamura, a former boxer.

There are more than 1400 episodes of the manga so far. It has been in Weekly Shonen Magazine since 1989. George Morikawa wrote and drew the comic. He is additionally a boxing lover, and he utilized what he knew about the sport to make the story more interesting.

Fans of the book are very loyal and can’t wait for each new story to come out. Episode 1440 of Hajime No Ippo was the latest one. It came out on November 15, 2023. The chapter showed that the fight between Ippo as well as Ricardo Martinez, who is the featherweight world champion, went on.

Ippo quit fighting because the pain of seeing his master, Kamogawa Genji, die at the Tokyo Olympics was too much for his brain to handle. He told Martinez that he would get back at his teacher and show that he was a good boxer.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445 Release Date:

People who read comics love Hajime No Ippo and have given it a lot of praise. Chapter 1445 is going to come out on January 3, 2024. Fans are thrilled that the new part is finally out. You must be curious about when the new part will come out. Well, this page has everything we need to know.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445 Storyline:

The manga Hajime No Ippo is about a high school student named Ippo Makunouchi who trains to be a professional boxer after getting ideas from a former boxer named Mamoru Takamura. Along his way to becoming a world champion, Ippo meets many opponents and obstacles in this main plot arc.

There are many memorable fights and moments in this arc, including Ippo’s first match against Kuroda Ryo, his rivalry alongside Takamura, his friendship alongside Kamogawa Genji, his meeting with Takamura’s son Takamura Junpei, his time in the Olympics, as well as his showdown alongside Martinez.

This story arc is about Ippo’s past and his bond with Kamogawa Genji, who was his coach and guide. The story arc spans chapters 1401 to 1420, depicting Genji’s rise to fame as a renowned boxer in Japan, his friendship with Takamura, his mentorship of Ippo in boxing, his tragic demise during an attack at the Olympics, and Ippo’s indomitable spirit aiding him in his battle against Martinez.

Takamura Mamoru was one of the best boxers of all time, and this story arc looks at his past and present. Chapters 1421–1440 tell the story of Takamura and Genji’s meeting as young people in Japan.

They became rivals yet additionally respected each other as boxers, and they fought each other many times within different countries as well as weight classes. They made up before their final bout at the Olympics, where they both expired from brain damage from too many punches.

There is a fight going on between Ippo and Ricardo Martinez right now. Martinez is the current featherweight world king. The story arc goes from chapters 1441 to 1445 and shows how Ippo challenged Martinez after seeing Genji die at the Olympics.

He had already beaten Martinez twice before, but this time he lost because of brain damage from previous fights alongside Takamura Junpei. Ippo got better thanks to Genji’s spirit and Kamogawa’s advice, and then he used his new move, the Dempsey Roll 2.0, which surprised Ricardo and additionally tired him out.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445 Trailer Release:

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445 Raw Scan Release Date:

At this point, there is no official word on when raw scans of Chapter 1445 will be available. Despite this, there are rumors going around that the raw scans might be available on December 24, 2023. Keep an eye out for updates from reputable sources or websites where this kind of information is often shared.

Where To Read Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445:

There are copies of Hajime no Ippo on a lot of websites. But the best place to read the comics is on an approved page. You can read the current part, 1445, on the main website of the shonen magazine.