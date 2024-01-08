Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Since its release in 1989, Hajime no Ippo Chapter 1446 has consistently ranked as one of the most popular sports manga. Since then, the series has released 1446 parts. With more than 1445 episodes out in Japan as of 2023, it became one of the longest-running comics series. Fans are really looking forward to Hajime no Ippo, chapter 1446.

Everyone is excited because it’s been a long time since the last chapter. With over 1,400 episodes until 2023, Hajime No Ippo is one of the longest-running series in Japan and a very popular sports manga. It first came out in 1989. As the main character, Ippo Makunouchi, starts his trip into the world of fighting, the comic mostly follows him.

People love the story because it has interesting personalities, exciting sports action, and Ippo’s growth as a boxer. Fans can’t wait for each chapter to see how Ippo’s fighting career grows, and the newest chapter, 1446, makes them even more excited.

Here at ptivs2.edu.vn, you can find all the latest arts and culture stories. We have everything you need, from in-depth assessments of films to news about famous people. Sign up today and join us as we explore the world of entertainment, which is always changing.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Release Date:

People who read comics love Hajime No Ippo and have given it a lot of praise. The 1446th chapter will be out on January 17, 2024. Fans are thrilled that the new part is finally out. You must be curious about when the new part will come out.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Storyline:

It’s too bad that Hajime No Ippo, Chapter 1446 Spoiler, isn’t available. When will Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 come out? What will it be about? Fans can look forward to Chapter 1445 soon. Fans have to wait because we still don’t know much about Chapter 1446. People who like this famous Manhwa story can’t wait for the next part.

Where To Watch Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446:

There are copies of Hajime no Ippo on a lot of websites. But the best place to read the comics is on an approved page. You can read the current part, 1446, on the main website of the shonen magazine.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Recap:

The Second Fight: Get Ippo vs. Sendo Sendo is still putting pressure on Ippo, but the chapter should go straight to the long-awaited repeat and show off his finished Dempsey Roll.

As each fighter delivers their signature hit, the fight is sure to be exciting. They are going to new heights because of their competitors. Mental warfare means that the battle may not just be physical. It may result in a life-or-death struggle.

Ippo might be having doubts because he remembers falling before, but Sendo uses his years of experience to his benefit. What makes Ippo so strong that he can get through this?

Surprise: Just as things are about to get really tough in the fight, something out of the blue could happen and throw everything off. Any hurt, a questionable name, or even something outside of the fight should end it, leaving fans upset until the next part.

What Happens in the Boxing World: Chapter 1445 may have long-lasting effects, no matter what happens right now. It could change the ranks, get Ippo’s fighting career going again, or mean that a new person is in charge of the middleweight division.

A Look into the Future: The last few pages may also have given you an idea of what will happen next with Ippo. Fans will want something more, whether it’s a wish for his fighting future, a hint at who he’ll fight next, or just some time to think.

Keep in mind that those are just guesses the actual chapter might surprise us all. One thing is certain: Hajime No Ippo will keep us captivated, eagerly anticipating the next round to see where our beloved fighter will go.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Trailer Release:

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Raw Scan Release Date:

It has not been determined yet when the raw files for Chapter 1446 will be available. One piece of good news is that Hajime No Ippo chapter 1446 raw scans might be out on January 14, 2024.

What Is The Rating For Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446:

The website MyAnimeList says that 280,367 people have rated Hajime No Ippo an average of 8.77 on a scale of 10. Based on reviews from 1,772 users, A Step Further from the First Season is the episode with the best score 9.7 on a scale of 10.

Based on reviews from 1,197 viewers, Conclusion from season 1 is the episode with the lowest score 9.4 on a scale of 10. The series as a whole has an average grade of 8.77 on a scale of 10.