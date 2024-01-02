Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

You can read the Hajime No Ippo manga, which has been going on for over thirty years and is one of the most well-known and loved in the world. Through the eyes of former boxer Mamoru Takamura, the manga portrays the journey of shy and troubled high school student Ippo Makunouchi as he strives to become a professional boxer.

The comic was written by George Morikawa, who was a boxing fan and used his own skills and understanding of the sport in the story. Hajime no Ippo Chapter 1446 has consistently ranked as one of the most popular sports manga since its release in 1989.

Since then, the series has released 1446 parts. With more than 1445 episodes out in Japan as of 2023, it became one of the longest-running comics series. The most current chapter, Chapter 1445, came out on December 27, 2023. It continued the fight between Ippo and Ricardo Martinez, who is the featherweight world champion.

Ippo punched Ricardo so hard that he bled from the nose at the end of the chapter, which was a shocking scene. Ricardo had been a professional boxer for over 20 years and had 68 fights.

This was the very first time he had ever bled. Ippo revealed a new move called the Dempsey Roll 2.0, which combines the Dempsey Roll and the Gazelle Punch. This method has a strong effect on the other person.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Release Date:

People who read comics love Hajime No Ippo and have given it a lot of praise. The 1446th chapter will be out on January 10, 2024. Fans are thrilled that the new part is finally out. You mus be curious about when the new part will come out. Well, this page has everything we need to know.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Storyline:

At the time of writing this piece, no teaser for Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 was available. We can guess what will happen, though, based on the last chapter and the general story of the book.

The chapter will show how Ricardo, Ippo, and the crowd reacted when they saw Ricardo bleed from Ippo’s punch, which had never been seen before. If Ippo shows how strong and skilled he is, Ricardo may be shocked, angry, and pleased.

Ippo could be shocked, sure of himself, or nervous about how he’s doing. The crowd could be shocked, thrilled, or unsure about how the round turned out. The chapter is going to keep the fight between Ippo and Ricardo going.

The two fighters will continue to trade hits and try to get the upper hand. Ippo could try his Dempsey Roll 2.0 again, or he could try something else. Ricardo could try to counter Ippo’s moves or show off his special moves.

There is a chance that the chapter will end with another surprise, like a big fight, a knockout, or a twist. The chapter will be mostly about the people who are watching the game, like Ippo’s foes, friends, teachers, and fans.

The chapter might show what they felt, thought, and believed about the match, as well as their dreams, expectations, and memories. There may also be new information as well as secrets regarding the characters or the plot in this part.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445 Recap:

“The First Blood” was the name of Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1445. The chapter showed more of the match between Ippo and Ricardo. Both of them have never lost in their lives. At the beginning of the chapter, Ippo blocks Ricardo’s punch and hits him with a left hook to the body. Then Ricardo threw a cross to the right, but Ippo stopped it with his arm.

Then Ippo used his brand-new move, the Dempsey Roll 2.0, which is a mix of the original Dempsey Roll as well as the Gazelle Punch. The Dempsey Roll 2.0 is very dangerous for the opponent because it blends the speed, power, and lack of precision of two moves into one.

Ippo hit Ricardo with the Dempsey Roll 2.0, which made him fall backwards. When Ricardo tried to get his balance back, Ippo hit him in the face with another Dempsey Roll 2.0. As the chapter came to a shocking end, Ippo punched Ricardo in the nose, and it began to bleed.

Even though he had played professionally for over 20 years and in 68 games, this was the very first time Ricardo had ever bled.

The chapter also showed that Ippo had been working out the muscles in his neck to protect himself from Ricardo’s punches, as well as that he picked up the Gazelle Punch by watching videos of Date Eiji, who used to be his competition and instructor.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446 Trailer Release:

Where To Watch Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1446:

On January 3, 2024, people all over the world will be able to read Hajime No Ippo, Chapter 1446. There are many websites that give copies of the manga, but for a genuine reading experience, it is best to go to the official Shonen Magazine page. If you support the people who make the material and use official sources, you’ll always be able to get the newest and most accurate information.

Conclusion:

Comic books called Hajime No Ippo tell the story of Ippo Makunouchi, a shy and bullied high school student who becomes a professional boxer with the help of an old fighter named Mamoru Takamura.

There are more than 1400 episodes of the manga so far. It has been in Weekly Shonen Magazine since 1989. George Morikawa draws and writes the comic. He’s a fan of boxing and utilizes his skills and understanding of the sport in the story. There are loyal fans of the book who can’t wait for each new story to come out.