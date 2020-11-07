Hajj 2021: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s big statement about Haj 2021 – said this …

Hajj 2021 Latest News: The process of online application started with the announcement of Haj 2021 (Hajj 2021) with major changes by Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. At the Haj House in Mumbai, Naqvi said, ‘In view of the Corona in Haj 2021, the National-International Protocol Guidelines will be followed in an expeditious manner. The last date for submission of applications for Haj 2021 is 10 December 2020. Applications for Haj can be made through online and mobile apps and through offline. ‘

Naqvi said, ‘Haj 2021 is to be in the month of June-July. The entire Haj process is being done according to the eligibility criteria, age criteria, health conditions and other important guidelines to be decided by the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India in the wake of the Corona disaster. Prioritizing the guidelines of the Health, Safety and Government of Saudi Arabia and following intense consultations by Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Haj Committee, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, Indian Consul General in Jeddah etc. The entire process of Haj 2021 has been decided.

According to Naqvi, “Haj arrangements have been changed in a big way keeping in mind the guidelines due to the Corona epidemic. These include accommodation in India and Saudi Arabia, length of stay of Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, traffic, health and other arrangements. ‘

Under the International Air Travel Protocol, every person going on Haj will be required to undergo corona test 72 hours before the Haj pilgrimage. It will be allowed to go on Haj pilgrimage only when negative results are received. Due to feedback received from various agencies including Corona Pandemic Position and Air India, the number of embarkation points which were earlier 21 will remain 10 for Haj 2021. 10 embarkation points have been set for Haj 2021 – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar.

All Haj pilgrims from Ahmedabad to Ahmedabad embarkation point, All Haj pilgrims from Bengaluru to Karnataka, Kochi to Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar pilgrims, Delhi to Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan And travelers from western region of Uttar Pradesh, travelers from Guwahati to Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kolkata to West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar Travelers from all other regions of Uttar Pradesh except Lucknow to West Uttar Pradesh, passengers from Mumbai to Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Srinagar to Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh-Kargil The Haj pilgrims will travel.

(Input: IANS)