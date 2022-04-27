Hakkinen exposed Mercedes’ problems in Formula 1: “Hamilton will be angry, there will be complaints and whining at team meetings”

Mika Hakkinen spoke about the present of Mercedes (Reuters)

Things are not going well for Mercedes since the championship began. Despite being one of the teams that seemed to best adjust to the new regulations, his W13 was not up to the task and that was in evidence during the first three presentations in which they could not win first place.

Within the team, the one who seems most dissatisfied is Lewis Hamiltonwho after living a 2021 fighting inch by inch with Max Verstappen, in this 2022 the results are not cominghaving completed only one of the podiums played so far.

The two-time world champion spoke about this situation Mika Hakkinenwho in dialogue with Uniebet He also considered that the arrival of young George Russell could influence his future with the German team: “It’s a difficult place for Lewis, it’s obvious. Russell didn’t get there to be number two or to lose.”

Russell joined Mercedes and achieved a podium finish in his third Grand Prix with the team (Reuters)

“The last race in Australia was very tough for Lewis, really tough. The team naturally wants the drivers to finish the race.” world champion with McLaren in 1998 and 1999 about the last Grand Prix in which the Briton finished fourth behind Russell.

“I’m sure Lewis is still upset about the situation. It’s hard to be beaten by Georgeand I am afraid that this will be a really difficult season for him”, remarked the ex-Finnish driver and added: “(Russell) He is there to give his best and he is working to be world champion one day. He is not going to bow down to a seven-time champion.”

Hakkinen wanted to emphasize the competence of both drivers over the overall poor timing of the race. silver arrow: “It is already difficult for Mercedes, but especially for Lewis. George comes from a team with little or no success (Williams). All these achievements with Mercedes are new for himwhile for Lewis this is a disaster and with Russell ahead of him, it’s even worse.”

Hakkinen thinks Hamilton could be thinking of leaving the team sooner or later (Reuters)

“I wonder how Lewis behaves in team meetings. I bet he’s mad, I can imagine. Lots of complaining and whining. This initiates the pilots natural thought process, ‘Should I go somewhere else?’”reflected Mika Hakkinen from the experience of having competed in The maximum for ten seasons.

“It is a fact. He has been at Mercedes for years and has won many championships. Now that things are not going well, he will start thinking about changing teams.”sentenced the Finn.

We will have to see what the future holds for the German team. In principle, the team explained that once they solve the problems with the “Drag” and the “Porpoising” they will fight again. The next race will be next Sunday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where the Prancing Horse, of a high level, will host the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

KEEP READING

The revelation about the present of Ferrari that makes people talk in Formula 1: “Leclerc reminds me of Schumacher”

Controversy grows against Haas’ “white Ferraris” in Formula 1: “These things must be prohibited”