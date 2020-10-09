HAL personnel arrested for giving fighter planes information to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI

Mumbai: A personnel of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been arrested for providing information related to fighter aircraft to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Also Read – People will crave wheat-sugar-chicken in Pakistan, prices of vegetables are touching the sky, what will happen ..

Maharashtra Police said on Friday that the person was giving intelligence information about the Indian fighter aircraft and its manufacturing unit to the ISI.

A police officer said, "The Nashik unit of the State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received reliable intelligence about the person. The person was in constant touch with the ISI. "

The police officer said that the person was giving intelligence related information about the Indian fighter aircraft and its sensitive detailed information, besides the restricted area at the HAL Aircraft Manufacturing Unit, Air Force Base and Manufacturing Unit at Ozar in Nashik.

HAL’s Aircraft Division, established in 1964 for the manufacture of licenses for MiG-21FL aircraft and K-13 missiles, is located at Ojhar near Nashik. It is 24 km from Nashik and about 200 km from Mumbai.

HAL’s aircraft division has also manufactured other MiG variants such as the MiG-21M, MiG-21BIS, MiG-27M and state-of-the-art aircraft SU-30 MKI fighter jets. The division has also carried out overhaul of the MiG series aircraft and repair and overhaul (ROH) of the Sukhai-30 MKI aircraft.