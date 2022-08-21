Half Calculator, Half Notepad: Five Alternatives to Soulver for PC Users

If you have ever sat down with a pen and a sheet of paper to calculate a budgetfor example, you may have noticed that it fits more with the way in which, intuitively, we use mathematics in our day to day than the typical calculator app. Of course, that does not mean that the latter does not have the advantage of freeing us from doing the relevant operations.

But, What if a note application included the calculator? Well, it is this type of software utilities that we are going to talk about today. And among them, as a reference and most popular example, stands out Soulver.

Soulver is one of those little apps for macOS that frequently appear on the ‘must have’ lists of fans of Apple’s operating system. And also in the ‘applications that I miss when I have to work in Windows’. Because, effectively, Soulver only has versions for macOS and iOS, and is not available to users of Windows, Linux and the like.

But, Is there no alternative to Soulver on those operating systems either? Yes, there are, and we have compiled several in this list. But, before showing them to you, let’s understand what we are talking about.

What are these applications?

An application (not included in this list) offers a description on its website that summarizes what distinguishes these applications of other alternatives to perform operations:

“It is an application where you do math like a normal person. It allows you to write whatever you want and intelligently solve the mathematical part, offering an answer in the right panel. Then you can plug those answers into future equations, and if that answer changes, so do the equations it’s used in.”

Normally, they are applications that allow indicate with words, in the style of a programming language, what information we want (along with the typical mathematical operators, in some we can also indicate ‘in eur’ so that a price in dollars is expressed in our currency, for example).

Unit conversions, use of variables, or even —in some cases— the possibility of calculating how many days or hours pass between two given datesis also part of the capabilities of these tools.

Parsify (Freemium para Windows, Linux y Mac)





Parsify es the most similar option to Soulver of the entire list. Together with the most basic aspects shared by all the tools mentioned here, it is supports operations between time zonesand has the possibility of have multiple ‘spreadsheets’ open (and save) (to call them in some way) different, although unlike Soulver, it does not show a list of all the archived ones in the sidebar.

It is also, like Soulver, a paid tool: although where Soulver only gives the option to pay $35 for it, the Parsify developers opt for a freemium model… the version with full functionality costs €30, but we can use a version for free indefinitely… that only evaluates the first 5 lines of the first document opened by the program.

OpalCalc (Freemium for Windows)





OpalCalc is possibly the most cited tool when we search the Internet for testimonials about “a Soulver for Windows”. This is not necessarily due to the fact that it is the best alternative to that, but to the fact that it is the oldest software on this listfor a long time the only option available to have a notepad / calculator outside of Mac.

Unlike Parsify, it cannot display more than one sheet at a time, although it does allow save your content in your own format (and print it!). On the other hand, it has extensive support for operations with dates and conversion of units (measure or monetary), use of built-in functions (and possibility to create own functions).

Perhaps the greatest particularity of OpalCalc is its aesthetics: where the rest of the list seeks to imitate Soulver’s minimalist ‘look&feel’, OpalCalc’s interface is full of little retro icons that detract from its elegance (although, on the positive side, it includes several color schemes to choose from).

Its ‘freemium’ model is identical to Parsify’s: $15 paid version, and only evaluates 5 lines of the sheet in the free version.

Numbr (Free for Web / Chrome Extension)





Numbr is a tool that allows us to use it in two very different ways: online from your website (we only have to press the ‘Create a doc’ button on its cover to create our ‘spreadsheet’, being able to even share it with other users) and through a popup inside our web browser (via an extension for Chrome-based browsers).

It does not currently have options (although its inclusion is scheduled) to operate with dates or perform unit conversions, although your currency conversions even have support for cryptocurrencies.

NoteCalc (Free for Web)

NoteCalc is another option aimed solely at the web environment, although unlike the online version of Numbr, it allows simultaneous editing of several documents, and it can be installed on our own web server (all instructions are available in their repository).

Emphasizes the usability that small details provide such as variable and reference highlighting, reference line prompts, autocomplete, or offline autosave.

In addition, it also stands out in the mathematical field, allowing us to perform binary operations, and operating with vectors and matrices. The inclusion of hexadecimal numbers and built-in functions is also provided.

Calca (Paid for Windows and Mac)





Calca is a particular tool within this list. It has a view of archived notes, like Soulver, but unlike the other options, it does not offer a side panel for the results: it only shows them to you as you type.

It is, however, very well endowed in the mathematical aspect: variables, functions, matrices, solving equations, and even logic operations (which you will not find in any other similar utility).

No freemium optionit costs $10 in the Windows Store and $5 in the Mac App Store.