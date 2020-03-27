Half-Life: Alyx – All of Our Exclusive Coverage



Our IGN First (i.e. our “quilt story,” old-school magazine-style) sport for March is Half-Existence: Alyx! We have now now got a spread of distinctive safety essential as a lot as its unlock on March 23, along with new gameplay (see below) and an interview with Gabe Newell later this month.

This internet web page is now updated with each bit of Half-Existence: Alyx content material materials from this month’s IGN First. Expertise!

Valve on the Long term of Half-Existence, Plus Totally different Inside of Tales – IGN Unfiltered

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/24/valve-on-the-future-of-half-life-plus-other-inside-stories-ign-unfiltered-49″]

An Distinctive 30-Minute Interview with Gabe Newell on the Earlier, Present, and Long term of Valve

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/18/ign-first-half-life-alyx-gabe-newell-interview”]

Fingers-On Preview – We Carried out the First 4 Hours

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/10/half-life-alyx-preview-we-played-the-first-4-hours-ign-first”]

9 Minutes of Distinctive New Gameplay

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/02/half-life-alyx-9-minutes-of-gameplay-ign-first”]

13 Minutes of Valve Comment on Alyx Gameplay

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/04/half-life-alyx-13-minutes-of-valve-commentary-ign-first”]

On the again of Alyx’s Gravity Gloves and How You’ll be capable of Use Them

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/how-zelda-helped-inspire-half-life-alyxs-gravity-gloves”]

Distinctive Half-Existence 2 Builders React to an Insane 50-Minute Speedrun

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/14/half-life-2-developers-react-to-50-minute-speedrun”]

IGN Unfiltered #49: Valve’s Robin Walker and Chris Remo Speak in regards to the Earlier, Present, and Long term of Half-Existence

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/24/valve-on-the-future-of-half-life-plus-other-inside-stories-ign-unfiltered-49″]

Valve Explains Why Half-Existence 2: Episode three Was as soon as Under no circumstances made

How Half-Existence: Alyx’s Most Terrifying Chapter Was as soon as Made