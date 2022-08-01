Half-Life Alyx: Incursion is the new mod that will put your aim to the limit with VR glasses, and that can now be downloaded

It is now available on the Steam Workshop.

It is not unusual to see that the modders extend the experience of great titles. In this case, Half-Life: Alyx is one of the best VR games to date. For this reason, various modders have been able to create very enriching playable experiences. This is the case of Half-Life: Incursion, which has also released a trailer so you can see how it behaves.

Half-Life: Incursion wants a totally gameplay combat-focused in which the player will have to test your aim to overcome the various challenges that arise. By way of waves, Alyx Vance will have to finish off the soldiers of City 17 and manage using her resources.

The premise of this mod places us with Alyx locked in the wrong place in City 17. This has served the modder to create a complex and difficult experience: "We believe that the campaign lacked a bit of a challenge, as it is very friendly for new VR users. This is a challenging level for experienced Half-Life: Alyx players," the developers state on their Steam page.

Electric mod can now be downloaded through the Steam Workshop and its author is Nate Grove. It’s not the only mod from Half-Life: Alyx. We are also talking about Levitation whose mod can last up to 5 hours. If you think this is a good mod, it is because you may not know Rapture, the BioShock mod for this virtual reality title that can offer us up to 15 more hours.

