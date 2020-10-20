Half of India’s population may be infected with Coronavirus by February 2021: government panel

India Covid-19 Updates: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, the number of infected people has crossed 76 lakh. At the same time, more than 1 lakh 15 thousand people have become victims of this deadly virus. Meanwhile, the report of a government panel is going to raise concerns. By February next year, about 50% of the people in the country are likely to be infected with the Coronavirus. A government panel made by the central government has given this information. Also Read – Coronavirus in India: Decline in corona cases in India, but death toll is increasing

Panel member and IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Aggarwal said, 'Our mathematical model estimates that about 30% of the population is currently infected and it can go up to 50% by February.' Committee estimates for the current spread of the virus Compared to the serological surveys of the central government, much more. It showed that till September only 14 percent of the population was infected. But Manindra Aggarwal said that the serological survey might not take a sample that the sample is not perfect due to the size of the population they were surveying.

Instead, a committee of virologists, scientists and other experts, whose report was made public on Sunday, relied on mathematical models. Aggarwal said, "We have developed a new model which takes into account clearly unproven cases. So we can divide infected people into two categories – cases reported and cases that were not reported. '

On the other hand, an expert panel of the Central Government has warned that up to 26 lakh new corona patients can be exposed every month if the slack is observed during the festive season. The panel claims that the peak level of the epidemic in India (peak) has passed. For this, he has cited a decrease in the number of new patients coming daily. The panel has warned that only 30 per cent of the country’s population has developed immunity due to corona, in such a situation, one can carelessly rise again during winter festivals.