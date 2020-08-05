Half of the tests conducted in Delhi, yet a thousand cases were reported in 24 hours, so far more than 4 thousand died

Corona Virus in Delhi: There have been 1076 new cases of corona infection in Delhi during the last 24 hours. During this time, less than half RT-PCR tests have been done in Delhi to check the corona. Till a month ago, where 10 to 11 thousand thousand RT-PCR tests were being done daily in Delhi, now 4 to 5 thousand RT PCR tests are being done. Only 4870 RT PCR tests have been done in Delhi during the last 24 hours to check the corona. At the beginning of July, on July 1, about 11,000 RT-PCRs and about 10,000 antigent tests were done to test the corona in Delhi. Also Read – Sexual harassment and assault of 12-year-old girl in Delhi, treatment underway at AIIMS

On Wednesday, the Delhi government issued the Corona Bulletin, saying, “1076 new cases of corona infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. During this time 890 corona infected persons have recovered. During 24 hours, 11 people died of corona in Delhi. In Delhi, 40,44 people have lost their lives due to corona. A total of 1,40,232 persons were coronated in the national capital. Of these, 1,26,116 persons have become healthy. There are currently 10,072 active corona patients in Delhi. Out of these, treatment of 5227 corona patients is going on in their own homes. ” Also Read – Corona virus in Delhi: 674 new cases reported, death toll crosses 4 thousand

The Delhi government said, “Corona situation in Delhi has improved due to the hard work and understanding of two crore people of Delhi. Today, the model of Delhi is being discussed all over the country and the whole world. 2 to 3 percent of corona infected patients have died in Delhi. ” Also Read – Covid-19: 805 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, death toll increased to 4021

A high-level meeting was held in Delhi on the condition of Corona on Wednesday. During this meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there was a review on the deaths due to corona in government and private hospitals. At the same time, the Chief Secretary of Delhi also held an important meeting with senior officials regarding the strategy to be followed in the treatment of corona. In Delhi hospitals, 13,578 beds have been reserved for corona patients. Of these, 2995 beds are in use while 10,072 beds are lying vacant in various hospitals.