Halle Berry Cast in Roland Emmerich Movie ‘Moonfall’ – Variety

Halle Berry goes galactic. The actress will star alongside Josh Gad in “Moonfall,” a sci-fi house epic from director Roland Emmerich.

“Moonfall” facilities on a mysterious drive knocking the moon from its orbit round Earth, which sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we all know it. In response, a ragtag group launches an unimaginable last-ditch mission into house to land on the lunar floor and save Earth from annihilation.

Berry will play a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator, whose earlier house mission holds a clue about an impending disaster. Gad will painting a scientific genius who has appropriately concluded that the moon has fallen out of its orbit. Emmerich will direct the film from a script he penned together with his “2012” co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.

Lionsgate plans to launch the film in 2021 and has slated for manufacturing to start this fall in Montreal, pending security measures across the coronavirus pandemic.

AGC bought North American rights in November to Lionsgate, the studio that distributed Emmerich’s World Warfare II drama “Halfway.” It earned $141 million on the world field workplace, however was an enormous monetary misstep as a result of it price $100 million to supply.

Emmerich, whose different credit embrace “Independence Day” motion pictures, “2012,” “White Home Down,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” is producing beneath his Centropolis banner. Kloser is producing by way of his firm, Road Leisure. Dennis Wang, James Wang, J.P. Pettinato, Marco Shepherd, Ute Emmerich, Carsten Lorenz, and Stuart Ford are executing producing.

Berry just lately wrapped her directorial debut “Bruised,” in which she additionally stars as a feminine MMA fighter. Her latest credit consists of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Kidnap.”

