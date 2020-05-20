Halle Berry Is Going To The Moon For Roland Emmerich’s Latest

Movie productions around the globe are nonetheless on maintain as we look ahead to the all-clear, however that does not imply Hollywood is at an entire standstill. New tasks are nonetheless being deliberate for the long run, and certainly one of them is the subsequent huge catastrophe epic from Roland Emmerich. Josh Gad grew to become the primary the actor to signal on to Moonfall, which can see humanity making an attempt to stop Earth’s satellite tv for pc from colliding with the planet, and now phrase has come that the movie has discovered it is feminine lead in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum co-star Halle Berry.