Halle Berry Joins Mark Wahlberg in ‘Our Man From Jersey’ for Netflix

Halle Berry is about to tackle “Our Man from New Jersey,” starring reverse Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming spy film for Netflix.

Wahlberg may even produce the movie, working alongside Stephen Levinson, following final 12 months’s profitable launch of “Spenser Confidential” on the streamer. The movie’s script comes from screenwriter David Guggenheim (“Secure Home,” “Designated Survivor”), primarily based on an concept from Levinson.

Particulars of the plot and Berry’s function are being stored beneath wraps, however the movie is described as “a blue collar James Bond.”

The movie’s premise appears like acquainted territory for Berry, after she memorably starred as Jinx reverse Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in 2002’s “Die One other Day.”

Since then, Berry has racked up a formidable motion film resume (and physique rely). After enjoying Storm in the “X-Males” franchise, Berry most not too long ago starred in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and simply accomplished filming on Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall.”

The brand new venture additionally continues Berry’s relationship with Netflix, which not too long ago acquired her directorial debut “Bruised.” Berry additionally stars in the movie — which premiered on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant final 12 months — enjoying a blended martial arts fighter.

Berry received the Academy Award for Greatest Actress for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002, making her the primary (and nonetheless solely) Black lady to earn the award. Berry has additionally earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Picture Award for “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” which she produced.

Behind the scenes, Berry based the well being and wellness platform rē•spin in 2020. Berry created the platform to offer broader entry to well being and wellness content material and merchandise via inclusivity and dialog. Additional, the mission of rē•spin is rooted in discovery and studying, and the center of the corporate is its world group linked across the core perception of a holistic thoughts, physique and soul method to wellness.

Berry is repped by WME and The Lede Firm.