Halle Berry recalls how Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking during a Die Another Day sex scene

Halle Berry has recounted how her life was as soon as saved by an emergency 007 operation – with Pierce Brosnan coming to her rescue whereas filming a sex scene for 2001 Bond flick Die Another Day.

Berry recalled the incident whereas showing as a digital visitor on Jimmy Fallon’s US chat present, telling of how she virtually choked on a fig that she had been informed to make use of to seduce Brosnan’s Bond.

“I used to be imagined to be all attractive, making an attempt to seduce him with a fig, after which I find yourself choking on it and he needed to rise up and do the Heimlich,” she mentioned. “Which is so not attractive – you must have seen it!”

Berry added, “James Bond is aware of how to Heimlich. He was there for me. He’ll at all times be certainly one of my favorite folks in the entire world.”

Die Another Day was Brosnan’s final movie as the long-lasting double agent, earlier than present Bond Daniel Craig took over the position, and starred Berry as Bond lady Jinx Johnson.

If Bond producer Barbara Broccoli had her approach, we’d have seen a lot extra of Berry’s character – with plans having been made for a spin-off collection specializing in Jinx – though the plug was pulled for causes referring to its projected $80million.

The newest James Bond blockbuster, No Time To Die, had initially been scheduled for launch on 20th April, however is certainly one of many movies to have been hit by the continued coronavirus pandemic.

It’s now set to seem in cinemas this autumn from 12th November. Within the meantime, why not strive our James Bond themed pub quiz?

