Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life During An Intimate Scene In 007: Die Another Day

Actress Halle Berry has shared a daunting behind-the-scenes story from the James Bond movie Die Another Day by means of which she may have died have been it not for the efforts of 007 actor Pierce Brosnan.

Chatting with Jimmy Fallon, Berry talked about she was as soon as filming a scene with Brosnan the place she was as soon as searching for to seduce him with a piece of fruit when she began to choke. Berry is most likely relating to this scene the place Berry’s persona, Jinx, cuts a fig with a knife while in mattress with 007.

“I’m supposed to be all enticing and searching for to seduce him with a fig–after which I end up choking on it,” she talked about. “And he wanted to face up and do the Heimlich [manoeuvre].”

