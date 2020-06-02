Hallmark Channel Star Kristoffer Polaha to Pen Book Series (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Kristoffer Polaha (Hallmark’s “Thriller 101” sequence, “Marvel Girl 1984”) has entered right into a cope with Rosewind Books to co-author a sequence of romance novels, Variety has discovered solely.

The primary within the sequence, entitled “Moments Like This,” is about in Hawaii and facilities on a younger girl wanting to discover herself after dropping each her profession and her relationship. It will likely be printed February 2, 2021 by way of Rosewind, which is a devision of Vesuvian Media Group, Inc. Polaha is scripting this sequence with Anna Gomez, who has beforehand printed beneath the pen title Christine Brae. The discharge dates for the next books will likely be introduced at a later date.

“It’s a uncommon factor, when somebody comes alongside who understands your phrases and the aim of your work. Collectively, my ardour for storytelling and Kristoffer’s imaginative and prescient to carry these characters to life, makes this such a fantastic partnership. For this, I’m extraordinarily grateful,” stated Gomez in an announcement.

Polaha, who owns Podunk Productions, will likely be producing these books for movie and tv.

“Within the continually shifting Hollywood panorama, we’re endeavoring to enlarge our inventive footprint by creating content material for the publishing world first, after which adapting the tales that folks love straight to movie whereas holding the inventive group behind the tales in management from web page to display,” stated Polaha.

Polaha, a Hallmark Channel staple, has most just lately been seen on the small display alongside Jill Wagner within the authentic TV film “Thriller 101: An Schooling in Homicide.” His different current tv credit embrace Hallmark’s “Double Vacation” and “Small City Christmas,” in addition to Epix’s “Condor” and “Get Shorty,” ABC’s “Citadel,” Fox’s “Backstrom,” AMC’s “Mad Males,” and the CW’s “Ringer” and “Life Surprising.” His movie credit embrace “The place Hope Grows” and “Run The Race,” and he will likely be subsequent seen in Patty Jenkins’ “Marvel Girl 1984” and in “Jurassic World 3.” Polaha beforehand produced two quick movies, “Frontman” and “A Work of Artwork,” through which he additionally starred. Podunk Productions at the moment has two movies in pre-production and a 3rd tv movie in improvement.

Gomez, beneath the Brae pen title, is thought for titles together with “Eight Goodbyes,” “The Yr I Left,” “Insipid” and “The Gentle within the Wound” sequence.

Polaha is represented by The Gersh Company and Business Leisure. Gomez is represented by Italia Gandolfo of Gandolfo Helin & Fountain Literary Administration. Hamish Berry of Bruns, Brennan and Berry was instrumental within the negotiation course of.