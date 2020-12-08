Hallmark Channel Unveils January Slate (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Hallmark Channel launched its January programming slate, and the Nationwide Hispanic Media Coalition introduced the graduates of its 2020 Sequence Scriptwriters Program.

DATES

Hallmark Channel’s newly rebranded January programming occasion, “New Yr New Motion pictures!,” introduced 5 film premieres: “Taking a Shot at Love,” “A New Yr’s Decision,” “Two for the Win,” “Love within the Alps” and “Snowkissed.” Kicking off the occasion is “Taking a Shot at Love,” set to debut Jan. 2 at 9 p.m., starring Alexa PenaVega and Luke Macfarlane as a respective ballet instructor and NHL large shot fatefully thrown collectively. Premiering Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. is “A New Yr’s Decision,” a few morning present producer (Aimee Teegarden) who makes a decision to be open to extra experiences after crossing paths with an easy-going man (Michael Rady). “Two for the Win,” debuting Jan. 16 at 9 p.m., follows the romance between a champion ski racer and native ski teacher, starring Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan. “Love within the Alps,” which chronicles an atypical man’s (Brooks Darnell) misadventure and romance with a concierge (Nazneen Contractor) when he’s mistaken for a millionaire, premieres Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. To spherical out the occasion is “Snowkissed,” about New Yorker Kate (Jen Lilley) who travels to Canada for a writing project the place she unexpectedly excursions the nice open air with information, Noah (Chris McNally).

PROGRAMMING

A Ken Burns-executive produced movie on youth psychological well being within the U.S. with the working title “Hiding in Plain Sight: Our Psychological Well being Disaster” is looking for audio submissions. The 2-part, four-hour movie sequence, set to premiere on PBS in spring 2022, is a part of a nationwide consciousness marketing campaign referred to as Properly Beings, which facilities on prioritizing psychological well-being for younger folks by the Youth Psychological Well being Undertaking. The multi-year marketing campaign may even embrace short-form content material, training supplies and feature-length docs to deal with the psychological well being epidemic within the nation. From filmmakers Chris and Erik Ewers, the film will deal with problems with stigma and discrimination surrounding psychological well being points.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Miley Cyrus and Tony Romo will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” whereas Mariah Carey, Andrew Rannells and José Feliciano can be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Nick Kroll, Jeremy O. Harris, Sam Hunt and Kaz Rodriguez are tonight’s visitors on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.” Cliff “Technique Man” Smith will seem on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah,” and Meryl Streep and Chris Stapleton can be on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”

INITIATIVES

The Nationwide Hispanic Media Coalition introduced the graduates from its 2020 Sequence Scriptwriters Program: drama and comedy author Yasmine Campbell, comedy author Carmen Corral, drama author Keenan Duke, drama author Meredith Garcia-Painter, comedy author Henry Alexander Kelly, drama author Solange Morales, drama author Luis Ramón Quintero, drama author Jorge Rivera, dramedy author Paola Tapia-Limon and comedy author Jorge Thomson. The writers’ program, guided by former NBC vp of script improvement Geoff Harris, permits fellows to pitch their scripts to business leaders. Since its inception, alumni have gone on to write down for sequence equivalent to “The Flash,” “Umbrella Academy” and “Selena: The Sequence.”