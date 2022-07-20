Halloween Ends: published the primary reliable trailer of the remaining bankruptcy of Jamie Lee Curtis

The primary reliable trailer for Halloween Ends has arrivedgiving horror fanatics a temporary glimpse into what has been billed as the overall showdown between collection stalwart Laurie Strode and masked threat Michael Myers.

Right here you’ll see it within the unique model (we will be able to replace to the Spanish model once it’s to be had):

The thirteenth movie within the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will grow to be the fourth within the new continuity established by means of 2018’s Halloween (which disregarded all earlier motion pictures rather then the 1978 unique).

Its director, David Gordon Inexperienced, has described Halloween Ends as “a love letter to the writer of the franchise John Chippie” and has identified that it’ll be very other from Halloween Kills.

Jamie Lee Curtis bid a fond farewell to her function in a private Instagram publish in February. “Bittersweet finishing for me in Halloween films“, he wrote, prior to additionally thanking the actors and artistic groups he had collaborated with through the years.

Halloween Ends will probably be launched in theaters on October 14, 2022.