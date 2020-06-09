Halloween Kills Rumor: Is Another Fan-Favorite Character Returning?

The horror has seen a ton of latest and thrilling properties in the course of the style’s present renaissance. However horror has at all times stood on long-running franchises, with loads of classics making their manner again to theaters with trendy twist. Chief amongst them is David Gordon Inexperienced’s 2018 Halloween film, which can expanded right into a full-blown trilogy beginning with Halloween Kills arriving in theaters this October. The sequel will convey again a ton of characters from John Carpenter’s unique Halloween, and a brand new rumor indicated that we’d see the return of Donald Pleasence’s Dr. Loomis.