Hallwood Media Hires Arizona Manager to Head New York Office – Variety

Hallwood Media, the impartial music administration, publishing and document label enterprise based by former Geffen Information chief Neil Jacobson, has introduced one other main rent. Jake Posner joins as senior vp and head of Hallwood’s New York workplace. The supervisor of rock band A R I Z O N A, Posner brings alongside producer PJ Bianco and songwriter Chelsea Balan to the Hallwood roster.

Earlier this month, it was introduced that Nathan Olivas had joined Hallwood as svp of A&R / administration, having beforehand served in an A&R function at Mad First rate Publishing, dwelling to mega-producer Diplo’s impartial label and publishing firm. Olivas introduced with him purchasers Phil Scully, who has upcoming initiatives with Diplo, Zayn, Dillon Francis and Carmen DeLeon, and Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, Octavian, Kacy Hill).

The corporate originated as Interscope Information’ producer administration division, which Jacobson began in 2013; he spun it off into Hallwood as a part of his exit from Geffen in December 2019, after 17 years at Universa; Music Group. Jacobson represents producers and songwriters Jeff Bhasker (Bruno Mars, Harry Kinds), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, Eminem) and Brendan O’Brien (Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam) together with King Henry, Bipolar Sunshine, Alex Salibian and Seaside Noise. He’s additionally a key architect in bridging music rights house owners and Wall Avenue.

Stated Jacobson in asserting Posner’s hiring: “Jake is among the preferred individuals within the music enterprise for good motive. I’ve seen his potential to talk and construct relationships all through the trade and bridge unbelievable gaps for his artists. I actually couldn’t consider a greater individual to lead Hallwood’s enlargement to New York.”

Added Posner: “The music trade by no means left New York. Even in my very own expertise, I’m impressed each single day by the unbelievable expertise that comes out of the Tri-State space. Labels are nonetheless very a lot right here, but so many creatives set their sights in direction of LA; I definitely don’t blame them for chasing superb climate and the prominently established artistic group on the market, however particularly as a really proud New Yorker I would like to instill and reinforce the notion that New York is simply as viable of an possibility for songwriters, producers and artists alike.”