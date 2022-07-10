Halo 2 demo at E3 2003 will be playable almost 20 years later

343 Industries claims to be working on a spectacular phase that never made it to the full version of the game.

Although all the fans of Halo have their sights set on the latest Halo Infinite, there is no doubt that gamers have a great fondness for previous installments like Halo 2. This has been shown by the reaction of users to the recovery of old cutscenes, but loaded with worth. And now 343 Industries is once again making a direct impact on the nostalgia with your latest proposal.

Earthcity will be introduced in modern versions of Halo 2 on PCDo you remember ‘Earthcity‘? This demo, which served to present Halo 2 at the E3 2003, managed to raise the expectations of the players before the launch of what would be the next adventure of the Master Chief. Unfortunately, this level never made it to the final version of the game and, as expected, the community was quick to point out the absence of a level that promised to be tremendously epic.

Well, it seems that 343 Industries has decided to get down to work to give us Earthcity 20 years later of the launch of Halo 2. As we read in the Halo Waypoint article, initially pointed out by Kotaku, the developers have been working on the level for some time, which will arrive soon at the modern versions of Halo 2 on PC. Because, although the study has not given a specific release date, they assure that “we would not be doing this article if we did not see the finish line approaching quickly.”

In this way, 343 Industries gives us a good excuse to return to the legendary experience of Halo 2. As for the latest installment starring the Master Chief, we know that Halo Infinite will continue to expand the expected cooperative waywhich is already preparing some first tests for insiders, and will continue to evolve with the addition of a veteran of the saga.

More about: Halo 2, Halo, Halo Infinite, Demo and 343 Industries.