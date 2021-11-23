Halo and Destiny Composer Calls for All Music He Distributed Without Permission to Be Destroyed

Marty O’Donnell had to pay Bungie $ 100,000 for selling Destiny tracks without authorization.

Use and distribution rights are something that large companies often have to deal with, and in the case of video games it is no exception. Do you remember the case of Marty O’Donnell? The composer of the Halo or Destiny saga has had his pluses and minuses with Bungie, since they broke their relationship in 2014.

A couple of months ago we knew a new news about it: O’Donnell was fined to pay $ 100,000 to Bungie for having distributed Destiny songs without authorization, and now he has had to publish a video where he urges users to have a music copy let it come from you to destroy it immediately.

If you have published any of these assets, you must delete them immediatelyMarty O’Donnell“I do not have and have not had legal permission since April 2014 to possess or distribute non-commercially available material related to Destiny or Music of the Spheres,” he says in a video that has been forced to go up. “This material is the property of Bungie. If you have posted any of these assets on a website or other public platform, you must remove them immediately.”

The composer had distributed some of these songs through platforms such as BandCamp or YouTube. That includes Music of the Spheres, the musical prequel where other big names like Paul McCartney and Michael Salvatori participated. The truth is that Marty O’Donnell already talked about his departure a year ago, and has even revealed his tastes in video games on more than one occasion, offering to compose music for the Zelda saga.

