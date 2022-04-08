Halo and The Witcher announce their recipe books to cook like the Master Chief and Geralt of Rivia

The fusion of gastronomy and video games continues to expand, this time with the sagas of 343i and CD Projekt RED.

Gastronomy and videogames do not have to go their separate ways, and we have proof of this not only in adventures where the combination of ingredients results in the necessary elements to survive in the game, but also in the publication of cookbooks based on universe hits. The latest franchises to join this field have been Halo and The Witcher.

Starting with the world of CD Projekt RED, The Witcher Cookbook is a 250-page hardcover book in English that includes up to 80 delicious and restorative recipes Inspired by the hit video game series, from tavern bites to energy drinks and ideas for large banquets. “These dishes celebrate local and seasonal ingredients while adding unique twists that form a culinary map of the Continent and beyond,” they describe.

The Witcher Cookbook will be published on October 25 at a price of $35, and is written by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, authors of Witcher Kitchen.

Halo is going through a moment of franchise expansion with the premiere of its successful series adaptation for Paramount+, reaching televisions in several countries around the world. But from 343i and Xbox they also want to reach the stoves of each fan with the edition of Halo: The Official Cookbook. It is a 192-page hardcover book with more than 70 recipes for every occasionfrom snacks to always take with us to sumptuous dishes to feed an entire squad.

Halo: The Official Cookbook is written by Victoria Rosenthal, author of other similar publications dedicated to Destiny, Fallout, Street Fighter, and Final Fantasy XIV. It will be released on August 16, and can be purchased in stores for $39.99.

Complaints about the lack of news

This latest announcement from those responsible for the saga led by Master Chief has not sat well with a group of followers, who have not hesitated to reply to 343i for the lack of news around Halo Infinite in recent weeks. If you are interested in learning more about the shooter, don’t hesitate to read the Halo Infinite review. As for The Witcher, it was recently learned of the development of a new era in the franchise.

More about: Halo, The Witcher and Cooking and video games.