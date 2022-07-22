Halo art director leaves 343 Industries after nearly 14 years

Nicolas Bouvier is leaving Microsoft after leaving his mark on numerous installments of the Xbox saga.

The video game industry is becoming more and more accustomed to changes and alterations in its studies, and good proof of this is the progress of Nicholas Bouvier from Microsoft. We talk about the artistic director of the studio 343 Industries for almost 14 years, which has left its mark on various games in the Halo series, having shaped the aesthetic of Halo Infinite most recently.

Shaped the aesthetic of InfiniteBouvier, known as Sparth, created the concept art and supervised the production of the project, but has now decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities, as he has commented in a message shared on Twitter. Before dealing with Halo worked in other renowned franchises como Assassin’s Creed, RAGE o Prince of Persia.

“All good things must come to an end. After almost 14 years in Halo, I have decided pursue other opportunities outside of Microsoft and 343 IndustriesBouvier writes. “It has been an incredible journey, I have enjoyed every minute of it. I wish all the best to 343 Industries, you are and will always be amazing.”

The truth is that lately there are quite a few changes taking place within 343 IndustriesAnd it is that Bouvier’s march has not been the only one in recent months. In fact, Halo veterans have recently introduced a new studio, although the franchise has been strengthened with the addition of a veteran of the saga: Paul Bertone.

More about: Halo, Halo Infinite, Nicolas Bouvier, 343 Industries, Xbox and Video game industry.