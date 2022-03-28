Halo breaks records on Paramount +: the most watched series in the history of the home of Nickelodeon and Star Trek

The Master Chief universe adaptation has already been greenlit for its second season on the streaming service.

Huge success for Halo: The Series. According to Paramount+, the small screen adaptation of the universe created by Bungie, and continued by 343 Industries, has garnered the best premiere in the history of the streaming service, surpassing the data obtained by 1883, a Yellowstone spin-off, in December 2021.

“Turning Halo into a streaming series has been one of the most rewarding efforts to date at Paramount+, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the massive fan response to its premiere,” said Tanya Giles, Paramount+ Programming Director. in words collected by Deadline, hoping that viewers can experience more of “this incredible universe.”

Although no viewing numbers have been shared, the milestone achieved by Halo: The series It is by no means a minor achievement.. Paramount+ is the home of the Star Trek universe, with hits like Star Trek: Picard currently in its second season, or the aforementioned 1883, seen on its first day by 4.9 million people on the Paramount Network — a subscription television channel — . So far, yes, no program of the service has sneaked into the top-10 of Nielsen.

The show also has good reviews on platforms such as IMDB, while specialized critics have been positive about its reception a few days ago. From Paramount + they have already given the green light to the second season of a series that has cost 90 million dollars in its first batch of episodes. Halo: The series is not yet available in Spain, but in Latin America and other European countries such as Italy.

