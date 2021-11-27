Halo games will not show the face of the Master Chief in the future: “the anonymous hero is important”

The face of this character will remain a mystery to players, at least for now.

We have had dozens of experiences with the Master Chief, all of them related to epic moments and feats of the most courageous. However, this character still keeps a great secret: her face. Until now, we have never seen the face of this iconic Spartan, although it could be shown in an unprecedented way in the first trailer of the Halo series. But, when it comes to video games, it’s very improbable take off the helmet.

Game Informer has been able to know this detail thanks to a quick question and answer session with Joseph Staten, creative director of the franchise, who does not see viable the idea of ​​showing the face of the Master Chief in Halo video games: “I think it all depends of what your goals are, but when it comes to games, I think the anonymous hero is something important“.

Therefore, it seems that we will continue to control a hero with an unknown face, because in this way we could create a better link between protagonist and player. On the other hand, this same session has left us curious details about the next Spartan adventure, as Staten has confirmed that Halo Infinite will have classic maps from the franchise and will add new weapons over time.

After all, Halo Infinite has reached the end of its development, but it will continue to receive its fair share of post-launch content. In this sense, Staten himself recently explained the reasons behind the delayed cooperative mode, one of the most talked about aspects of the delivery. As for the Master Chief’s face, it remains to be seen if the series dares to take this step, as his teaser only taught the characteristic armor of this character.

