Halo Infinite has hidden cinematics in its end credits, and fans already come up with theories of their own

Players have already found hidden details in both the single player campaign and multiplayer.

Although its development was somewhat murky, Halo Infinite is a dream come true for many players. That is why it has a community that seeks all secrets of the delivery, something that has been demonstrated by locating a funny reference to Craig, the game’s quintessential meme. However, the new discovery is far from being a comic anecdote, since it has been revealed a hidden kinematics in their ending credits.

Needless to say, we will not comment on this video to avoid spoilers for those players who want to start the adventure totally clean of opinions, although we already anticipate that it lasts little more than 30 seconds and it does not touch main aspects of the argument. However, we invite you to view it from the Gamecheat13 YouTube channel, from where they share this rarity.

The reasons why 343 Industries has decided to remove this content of the game, but that doesn’t stop gamers from already throwing up all kinds of theories on the internet. After all, it is a curiosity that slightly expands the experience of the game, and contains references that can be detected by fans of the franchise.

This is not the first secret revealed by Halo Infinite, since at the beginning of the month a multitude of hidden modes were discovered for its multiplayer mode. Be that as it may, Halo Infinite has managed to a big hole in today’s spaces and in the hearts of its players thanks to that combination of nostalgia and exquisite action that emanates from the delivery, something that we commented in his analysis.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Halo Infinite, Halo, Secreto and 343 Industries.