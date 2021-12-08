Halo Infinite hides a funny reference to Craig, the game’s quintessential meme

The brute became an icon after his first appearance, and 343 Industries has not forgotten about him.

By Axel García / Updated 8 December 2021, 09:00 26 comments

Craig, the infamous Halo Infinite brute turned meme, hides within the endgame through a hilarious wink. After his increase in popularity, even reaching a shirt that Phil Spencer wore, it was to be expected that we would see some reference to the character in the final version, and that is exactly what has happened.

The wink was discovered ago several daysWell, some people received the Halo Infinite campaign ahead of time. Now that the game is about to reach many more players, we will tell you where you can find this fun reference on your own, and do not worry about any spoilers in the story, as we will not reveal any details that could ruin your experience.

Where’s the wink at Craig? As you start the fourth mission of the campaign, you will see a very tall tower. If you climb it to the top and take a close look at one of the walls, you will discover what Craig has been up to since his fighting days. This brute has decided to abandon all his weapons to become a rock star.

On the wall, you will see a poster detailing Craig’s tour, the ‘Zeta Halo Tour’. In addition, you can find some of his albums with his best hits, como ‘I Am So Famous’, ‘I Smile Inside’, ‘I Got Tears Last Summer’, y otras grabaciones.

After the first gameplay footage shown of Halo Infinite, Craig became very famous due to his model of low resolution, which caused more laughter than disgust. Now, however, 343 Industries gave the character its well-deserved polish, who looks completely different. Even so, the detail of 343 Industries is appreciated, leaving the meme immortalized within the game’s campaign.

