Halo Infinite is left without its multiplayer director, who leaves after ten years in the industry

After announcing that he is leaving 343 Industries, Andrew Witts also wanted to thank Halo fans.

Despite officially starting to be marketed in December last year, Halo Infinite will continue to be talked about due to its multiplayer mode, which continues to receive content and expand over time. After being announced by surprise in November, this online component has caused some problems, which we do not know if it has to do with the latest news that reaches us from the study.

And it is that Andrew Wittswho has served as Halo Infinite multiplayer director for the team over the past few months, has announced his departure from 343 Industries. He has made it public through a message on his personal account Twitterin turn thanking the fans of the franchise for their comments over the years.

I’m excited for what’s to come!Andrew Witts“Today is my last day at 343 Industries,” Witts began. “It’s been an honor to lead the multiplayer design team through all these years. I thank all the Halo fans for their feedback over the years. this game is for you. I’m going to take some time off to relax and recharge, but I’m excited for it to come!” As his words affirm, it seems that he will have a project on his hands again, although for now it will take time to come back strong. Witts He has a career of about a decade in the industry, so he should not be short of work with such a long resume.

About Infinite, it should be noted that the rest of the modes available in the latest installment of the franchise are also important. We already told you about the main campaign in our Halo Infinite analysis, but the truth is that we are still waiting for the cooperative way. The arrival of this functionality was scheduled for next May, but it has been delayed a little longer and will not arrive at the start together with Season 2.

