Halo Infinite launches its multiplayer by sneaking into the top of the most played games on Steam

It is available from yesterday at the Xbox celebration event and has more than 200,000 concurrent players.

The Xbox 20th Anniversary event didn’t leave us big announcements regarding new projects, but it was not short of surprises. The most notable affects Halo Infinite, and it is something that had been rumored in the hours before the event. Finally, it was confirmed: its multiplayer advances its launch and it can be played from now on.

Online battles designed by 343 Industries They have not been long in coming, and as we have learned with the first data from the platforms, it is achieving good performance at the level of numbers. Tom Warren, from The Verge, highlighted that multiplayer has surpassed the 200,000 concurrent players on Steam, a remarkable figure with only a few hours available.

Windows Store users are not includedThis top is exclusive to the Valve platform, and therefore users who are playing it through the Windows store are not included, so the number is even higher. It helps a lot that it is freeOf course, but so are the most relevant multiplayer titles of the moment, which also tend to bet, like Halo, on the competitive shooter genre.

The first season will be available until May 2022, although from that moment there are plans to start the following ones from three months later. We already told you why his battle pass is unique, so we will see how it evolves in these first days that will allow the studio to expand content to enrich progress.

While we enjoy its online component, for the Halo Infinite campaign we will have to wait for the December 8, when it hits PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and will be available on Game Pass from day one. Recall that its initial presentation video generated a lot of criticism at the time, which was a delay of more than a year that has ended with a notable improvement in its appearance, as we see in the graphical comparison.

