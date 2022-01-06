Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Joins Riot Games, Fathers of League of Legends

At the moment there are few details of what his next project will be after leaving 343 Industries.

A few days ago the departure of Aaron Linde from 343 Industries, where he had spent the last two years working as Halo Infinite’s main narrative director, was confirmed. At that time the developer was talking about leaving Microsoft’s internal studio in search of a new opportunity. Now we know what it is: join the Riot Games research and development team, very active in recent times.

The details about his new job are quite brief at the moment, although given his role it is to be expected that it will be to seek new development opportunities capable of fitting into the League of Legends saga, such as the recent Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. Riot Games is also working on an ambitious fighting video game set in their universe, which left us with new images and details a few weeks ago.

Aaron Linde comes to Riot Games at a sweet pro-level moment after delivering, in his words, one of the proudest achievements of his career with Halo Infinite. “I want to thank my dear 343i colleagues for making the best game i have ever worked on, to our incredible voice cast for elevating our work on every line, and to our players for joining us on this wild journey. You have made 2021 an incredibly special year for me, “he explained.

Before landing at 343i Linde also worked at Bungie, also had work at Bungie (Destiny 2: Shadowkeep), ArenaNet (Guild Wars 2: Living World), Gearbox (Battleborn) or Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor ) among other.

If you want to know more about his work, you can read the analysis of Halo Infinite by Mario Gómez in 3DJuegos that said about his campaign: “343 Industries has found a human, personal and captivating plot; with a lot of fixation for the narrative background of his science fiction universe, and all that, wrapped in a sandbox of pure heart attack “.

More about: Aaron Linde, 343 Industries, Riot Games, and Halo Infinite.