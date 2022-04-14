Halo Infinite looks for new ways to evolve with the support of a veteran studio in the franchise

The latest rumors pointed to Certain Affinity developing an unannounced game mode.

The Master Chief has returned to the old ways in Halo Infinite, and the community could not be happier with the campaign created by 343 Industries. We cannot ignore that the game lacks some essential features in any title of the franchise, but the developers will reward the patience of the community with a Season 2 full of new features for the game. multiplayer mode.

We have been entrusted with the evolution of Halo Infinite in new and exciting waysCertain Affinity343 Industries has told us many times: something big is coming with Halo Infinite, but we have to wait until everything is ready. We still don’t know the developer’s plans, but we already know that future updates to the game will have a powerful ally: Certain Affinitywho will look for new ways to evolve the game after participating in the development of the saga for more than 15 years.

This has been announced by the studio through its Twitter account, where they make special mention of the honor that comes with being in that position: “We have been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we have the honor to say that we are deepening our relationship with 343and we have been entrusted with the evolution of Halo Infinite in ways new and exciting“.

We will be attentive to what they prepare from 343 Industries and Certain Affinity, although certain rumors pointed to an unannounced game mode. Be that as it may, in our review of Halo Infinite we told you that its multiplayer mode had a few problems related to the progression and customization of the Spartan, but it seems that these aspects can improve in the future.

