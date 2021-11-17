Halo Infinite multiplayer launches by surprise: where to download it and play its beta for free

Halo’s online battles are ahead of the launch of the new Master Chief game.

By Alberto Pastor / Updated 15 November 2021, 20:19 175 reviews

During the last hours there had been speculation that the promising multiplayer of Halo Infinite would be released today, as part of the event celebrating the 20 years of Xbox history. And so it has been! Action fans can now enjoy on PC (Steam and Windows 10 Store), Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One the new multiplayer experience designed by 343 Industries.

It has been one of the surprise announcements of the 20th anniversary of Xbox“As we prepare for a significant increase in the number of players making the jump to Halo Infinite on December 8, we wanted to make sure that all systems were working well,” said lead game designer Joseph Staten regarding this beta. Halo Infinite multiplayer. “While you may run into some bumps and bugs during this beta period, this marks the official start of the first season of Halo Inifnite, with all available maps and modes as well as the full Battle Pass.”

“This means,” continues the creative, “that all the items you win or buy during the beta will be there with you after December 8.” Days ago we already told you what the Halo Infinite battle pass is like and all the news that it incorporates to the exciting multiplayer action of the video game. This first season of content It will run until May 2022, with plans to start new seasons every three months.

An important detail is that these additional game days will allow the 343 Industries team to extend the season with more additional events “to make it an even richer experience from start to finish.” Starting in January, we will discover more details about future events for the online game that in our impressions we already told you that it could become the best multiplayer in Halo.

Where to download this beta of Halo Infinite? The game is now available on Steam and on Xbox, so that any user can play for free. In addition to this surprise premiere, Microsoft has launched more than 70 backwards compatible games on Xbox, with several classics from the first Xbox and Xbox 346. The 3DJuegos staff wanted to commemorate this anniversary by highlighting our best memories with Xbox for its 20 years.

